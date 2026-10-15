Compact gaming controllers have been gaining traction lately, with several third-party manufacturers offering smaller gamepads designed for portability. Now, Microsoft is getting in on the action with its own take on the form factor.

Announced earlier today, the Xbox Nano Controller is the company’s smallest controller yet, measuring just over five inches in length and weighing only 3.5 ounces (~99g). Despite its diminutive size, it retains all 18 standard gameplay inputs that many people are already familiar with.

It is worth noting that the programmable Action Button is included among the controller’s 18 standard gameplay inputs. Users can customise its function through the Xbox Accessories app. The Xbox Nano Controller also comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, although Microsoft has yet to disclose its battery life.

Given its compact size, the controller is designed with younger players and those with smaller hands in mind. It could also be a suitable option for gamers who want to play on the go without having to lug around a full-sized controller and its carrying case.

In terms of connectivity, the Xbox Nano Controller supports both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth. The former allows it to connect to Xbox consoles, while Bluetooth enables wireless connectivity with compatible Windows PCs, tablets, iOS and Android devices, as well as smart TVs.

The new controller is now available for pre-order at US$49.99 (approximately RM204). However, Microsoft notes that pricing and availability may vary by market. The controller is slated to launch in November across several markets, with additional regions to follow. Unfortunately, Malaysia is not included in the initial rollout, and Microsoft has yet to confirm whether the controller will eventually make its way here.

It is worth noting that the Microsoft subsidiary is partnering with Samsung to offer a special promotion alongside the launch of its new controller. According to the official announcement, customers in the US who purchase select Samsung TVs this holiday season will receive an Xbox Nano Controller and two months of Game Pass Ultimate, the latter of which is limited to new subscribers. However, the promotion is only available to US customers.

(Source: Xbox [Newsroom], [Product page])