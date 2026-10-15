WhatsApp has been focusing on improving the calling experience with the recent rounds of updates. Previously, the company introduced a waiting room feature while adding support for audio and video calls to its web client. Now, the latest update brings guest calls to the messaging platform. This feature basically lets users invite those without an account to join calls.

As detailed in a blog post, calls remain free and end-to-end encrypted with no time limit. Other than that, guests can access the same core in-call features, including screen sharing for collaborative and review purposes, as well as thumbs up and heart emoji reactions. They can also raise their hand to jump in.

That said, there are some limitations. For starters, guests without an account will always require the host’s approval to join a call. Upon entering, they will be placed in a waiting room before being admitted to the actual call. Furthermore, guests can be removed from the call at any point. Other than that, they are prevented from seeing other participants’ phone numbers, sending messages, and adding other individuals to the call.

And of course, guests also cannot initiate calls themselves. Only those with a WhatsApp account can create a call link. To do so, they must navigate to the Calls tab in the app and select the “+” icon. From there, they can create the link and send it to the intended recipient. The guest can then open the link in their browser, enter their name, and join the call once admitted by the host. This works for both one-on-one and group calls, with the latter having a limit of 32 people.

In addition to announcing guest calls, WhatsApp disclosed plans for a new calendar integration feature. Set to deploy “later this year”, the feature will allow users to create calls from their Google or Outlook calendar. According to the company, the user will have to install a plugin and connect their account before they can add a WhatsApp call link. For now though, there is no concrete timeline for when calendar integrations will roll out.

(Source: WhatsApp blog)