WhatsApp is finally addressing one of the shortcomings of its web client. The latest update adds support for both audio and video calls to WhatsApp Web, bringing it more in line with the app versions for Android, iOS, and desktop. Additionally, the messaging platform has introduced a few more features to improve the user experience.

With this update, users can make and receive one-on-one and group calls directly from a supported browser without needing to download a separate app. As with the other versions of WhatsApp, the web platform includes features like screen sharing, reactions, as well as a dedicated tab that shows the user’s call history and favourite contacts. Naturally, calls are end-to-end encrypted with no time limits or additional costs.

Aside from enabling calls on the web client, WhatsApp is introducing a call transfer feature. It lets users move an active call from one device to another without hanging up. This should offer more flexibility for users as they can seamlessly move between mobile and desktop when necessary.

Another new addition is Waiting Room. Designed to provide users with more control over group calls, it allows the user to decide who can jump in and when. Basically, when setting up a group call, the user can enable the “Require approval to join” option, which will place participants in a waiting room until the user lets them in. This is essentially the same feature found on other online communication platforms like Google Meet.

Beyond these much-overdue functions, WhatsApp is also rolling out some quality-of-life improvements. As the name suggests, QuickHD enables users to enjoy HD video within the first few seconds of the call. Finally, the platform has launched noise suppression to eliminate background noise, allowing for clear calls in busy environments. All these features are being rolled out gradually, so users should expect to receive them soon.

(Source: WhatsApp [blog])