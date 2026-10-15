Nothing has been gradually expanding its product portfolio, both under its main brand and through its CMF subsidiary. Now, a new leak suggests that the company could be looking to add not one, but two pairs of smart glasses to its lineup.

The information comes from tipster Roland Quandt, who shared the details on Bluesky. According to the post, the first pair will be audio-focused, functioning primarily as an audio player while also allowing users to take calls and interact with their phone’s voice assistant. It is also said to feature photochromic lenses that automatically darken in brighter conditions.

whodathunk. Nothing is launching1) audio equipped "smart glasses" soon. working as an audio player, auto tinting photocromic lenses, can take calls and interact with the voice assistant on your phone.2) camera equipped "smart glasses". same as above but with a camera, ChatGPT, translation, more. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) 2026-10-13T23:34:28.812Z

The second pair, meanwhile, is reportedly being developed with a built-in camera. In addition to the aforementioned audio features, this version could offer ChatGPT integration, translation capabilities and other unspecified features. Unfortunately, Quandt did not share any images of the devices, so their designs remain unknown for now.

A Unique Launch Strategy

One of the more interesting aspects of the leak is that Nothing is reportedly developing two variants of the smart glasses, which could offer some insight into the company’s hardware strategy. While a built-in camera would open up more use cases, it could also raise privacy concerns. The camera-free variant, meanwhile, could appeal to users who want hands-free audio and voice assistant features without a camera.

Nothing Eyewear Expected To Debut In 2027

Rumours of Nothing developing smart glasses are not new, either. Reports of the UK-based company working on the wearable surfaced as early as April this year. According to earlier reports, Nothing was aiming to launch the device in the first half of 2027, although it remains unclear whether that timeline applies to both variants.

That said, Nothing has yet to officially confirm the development of either model. As such, it is best to take these reports with a grain of salt until the company shares more details.

(Source: Roland Quandt, via GSMArena)