Shortly after opening bookings for its Ora 5 HEV last week, GWM Malaysia is now accepting bookings for the Wey G9 Hi4 HEV. As its name suggests, this is the non-plug-in hybrid (HEV) version of the company’s luxury MPV, which debuted in Malaysia earlier this year.

While bookings are now open, GWM Malaysia has yet to announce the HEV’s estimated price or launch date. It should come as no surprise that the new variant shares its core platform with the existing Wey G9 Hi4 PHEV, but uses a conventional hybrid powertrain instead of a plug-in setup.

Under the hood, the Wey G9 Hi4 HEV features a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, which is paired with a four-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), dual electric motors, and a small 1.67 kWh NMC battery. The whole combination has a total system output of 358 PS and 782 Nm of torque.

For comparison, the Wey G9 Hi4 PHEV is rated at 442 PS (436 hp / 325 kW) and 642 Nm of torque. It has a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors, a four-speed DHT and a 44.2kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery.

The PHEV offers an electric-only range of up to 170km (NEDC), or around 145km based on the WLTP cycle. Its combined driving range is rated at up to 1,000km (NEDC), which translates to approximately 850km under WLTP.

As for the HEV, its equipment list is expected to be similar to that of the PHEV, although this has yet to be confirmed. The HEV could also be locally assembled (CKD) at EP Manufacturing Bhd’s (EPMB) plant in Pegoh, Melaka, but we have to wait for any more official details.

(Source: GWM Malaysia, via Facebook)