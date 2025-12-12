GWM has opened bookings for the upcoming Wey G9 plug-in hybrid (PHEV), coinciding with the rollout of the first locally assembled (CKD) unit of the MPV at EP Manufacturing Bhd’s (EPMB) plant in Melaka. This makes the model the first Chinese New Energy MPV to be assembled in Malaysia.

The automaker added that its CKD programme with EPMB will continue to advance through deeper localisation efforts, ongoing talent development, and the strengthening of technical capabilities at the Melaka facility. This suggests that more GWM models may be locally assembled in the future.

To recap, the Wey G9 was recently previewed in Malaysia ahead of its official launch. The model will introduce the automaker’s Hybrid Intelligent 4WD (Hi4) system to the MPV segment. This setup combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with dual electric motors, delivering 442 PS and 642 Nm of torque through a four-speed DHT transmission. The MPV accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 5.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 200 km/h.

Its 44.2 kWh battery provides up to 170 km of pure electric range (NEDC) and up to 1,000 km of total range when combined with the petrol engine. Charging from 30% to 80% takes just 26 minutes with DC fast charging, while a full charge using a 6.6 kW AC charger requires approximately 6.5 hours.

As mentioned earlier, the GWM Wey G9 is now open for booking, with reservations available at all authorised GWM dealerships nationwide. According to the automaker, the model is set to launch in early 2026, with an expected price of below RM300,000.

(Source: GWM Press Release)