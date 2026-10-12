Local telco U Mobile has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with renewable energy developer HLGY Energy Sdn Bhd. More specifically, the company is “focused on developing and operating utility-scaled solar and integrated energy solutions under the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS) framework”. The two entities will be working together to develop what is called the “next-generation smart solar farm solutions in Malaysia”, with the former’s ULTRA5G network being specifically mentioned.

According to the announcement, under the MoU, both companies will explore the development of a private 5G network to be “the digital backbone of the smart solar farm”. This private network will power things like “autonomous drone inspections, AI-powered analytics and smart CCTV surveillance” to enable “remote monitoring, earlier issue detection and faster response to operational and maintenance needs”. Or, as U Mobile puts it, to be HLGY Energy’s “innovation, automation and communications infrastructure provider”.

“This collaboration will demonstrate how U Mobile’s ULTRA5G network can enable the next generation of smart and sustainable infrastructure”, said How Lih Ren, Chief Business Officer of U Mobile. “By combining private 5G connectivity with AI and industrial automation, we aim to help HLGY Energy develop renewable energy assets that are safer, more efficient and increasingly autonomous”. How adds that “beyond connectivity, our ambition is to be a trusted digital solutions partner to enterprises across Malaysia”.

U Mobile also says that the collaboration reflects the “growing convergence between digital infrastructure and renewable energy, demonstrating how advanced connectivity and intelligent technologies can support the digitisation of Malaysia’s energy infrastructure”. But while this announcement highlights HLGY Energy, U Mobile is not limiting its private 5G and smart infrastructure solutions to just one company. The telco says that enterprises exploring collaboration opportunities “across renewable energy and other critical infrastructure sectors” can visit its U Business page for more information.