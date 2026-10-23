U Mobile has announced that it is collaborating with Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) to explore the provision of 4G and 5G in-building coverage (IBC) at the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine Complex (ICQC) in Bukit Chagar, Johor Bahru. This partnership, which was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is aimed at providing reliable mobile connectivity at a key part of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

Upon opening, the RTS Link is expected to transport around 40,000 passengers each day, with the ICQC serving as an important transit point for cross-border commuters and visitors. As such, dependable mobile connectivity is vital to ensure a convenient travel experience. Aside from that, the roughly 600 government agency personnel currently based at the complex are expected to benefit from the initiative.

As detailed in a statement, U Mobile and MRT Corp will explore the commercial, technical, and operational framework required to provide 4G and 5G IBC within the facility. The telco aims to connect its network to MRT Corp’s IBC infrastructure. Of course, this is subject to a definitive agreement, technical requirements, and relevant approvals.

In addition to supporting the everyday connectivity needs within the complex, these efforts would serve as a foundation for future 5G and AI-based applications. This would allow for smarter building operations, improved efficiency, and an overall better passenger experience. The collaboration also further expands the telco’s coverage across public infrastructure and other strategic locations. To date, its 5G IBC footprint spans over 250 sites across the nation.

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Meanwhile, the RTS Link is set to begin operations early next year. It connects Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Singapore’s Woodlands North, using four-car train sets capable of completing the 4km journey in about six minutes. Furthermore, it can carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction. For now, ticket fares have yet to be announced, but the Malaysian government is considering offering subsidised passes for citizens.

(Source: U Mobile press release)