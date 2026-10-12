Apple’s “Welcome Home” event is just around the corner, and more details about the company’s long-rumoured smart home hub are beginning to emerge, including its reported name. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device will reportedly be called the “HomeView” rather than the previously rumoured “HomePad”.

The reported name change is significant, as Gurman suggests that the “View” in HomeView emphasises the device’s display-centric design, with Siri and voice commands expected to be the primary means of interacting with it. The “HomePad” name, meanwhile, suggests a more tablet-like experience. The smart home hub is also expected to work alongside Apple’s other smart home devices, including a rumoured refresh of the HomePod mini.

As previously reported, the HomeView is expected to come in two variants: a countertop model and a wall-mounted version. Per the Bloomberg report, the former will feature a metal speaker base connected to the display by a metal arm and will reportedly be available in space grey, silver, starlight and pink. The wall-mounted model, on the other hand, is expected to feature a slimmer, flat square base that houses its speakers and microphones, with colour options limited to space grey and silver.

Interestingly, Gurman reports that the HomeView will not have access to Apple’s App Store. Instead, the tech giant is reportedly focusing on integrating the device with third-party smart home accessories, which users will be able to control through Siri, Apple’s Home app and other Apple devices.

To support this ecosystem, the bitten fruit company is reportedly working with LG to develop several smart home accessories, including doorbells, thermostats and outdoor security cameras. Gurman also reported that the company is partnering with Schneider Electric SE to develop smart home devices for the European market. These third-party products are expected to be sold under the “Apple Home Collection” branding.

As mentioned earlier, the company is launching the HomeView alongside the refreshed HomePod min, which features an S10 chip, and the Apple TV set-top box that contains an A19 SoC. Gurman claims that the updated HomePod mini and Apple TV are expected to start shipping and arrive in Apple Stores on 30 October, while the HomeView is reportedly slated to launch a few weeks later, around mid-November. The third-party smart home accessories developed with LG, meanwhile, are not expected to arrive until later this year at the earliest.

As with all rumours, it’s best to take these details with a grain of salt. While Gurman has a strong track record when it comes to reporting on Apple, none of these details have been officially confirmed by the company. That said, if the reports are accurate, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to find out more.

(Source: Bloomberg)