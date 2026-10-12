Chery Auto Malaysia has begun a recall campaign for affected units of the petrol-powered OMODA 5 following a recent incident involving the SUV’s rear axle detaching while the vehicle was in motion. The campaign covers the C and H variants, with owners able to check whether their vehicles are affected through the company’s official website.

In an official statement released yesterday, Chery said it has been working closely with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) since the incident was first reported. Affected vehicles will undergo comprehensive inspections, with the relevant component replaced where necessary, at no cost to owners.

Chery is also encouraging OMODA 5 owners who want additional peace of mind to visit an authorised service centre for assistance. The company apologised for the inconvenience caused and said it remains committed to addressing the matter responsibly, with customer safety as a priority.

How To Check If Your Chery OMODA 5 Is Affected

Owners can check whether their vehicles are included in the recall through Chery Malaysia’s Product Update page. The process is as follows:

Locate your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). It can be found at the top-left corner of the instrument panel, visible through the front windscreen, as well as on the hood, back door or underneath the driver’s seat.

Visit the recall checker. Head to the Chery Product Update page and enter your VIN in the designated field. The website specifies that the VIN must be entered in uppercase letters.

Submit your VIN. Agree to the website’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) notice and terms and conditions, then click the Submit button to check whether your vehicle has any outstanding product updates.

Arrange a free inspection. If your vehicle is affected, schedule an appointment at an authorised Chery service centre for the necessary inspection and corrective work. The inspection and any required component replacement under this campaign will be carried out free of charge.

Owners who need further assistance can contact the Chery Careline at 03-9388 0888 or email cherycareline@chery.my. The careline operates from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, excluding weekends and public holidays.

JPJ Suspends OMODA 5 Vehicle Type Approval

To recap, the recall campaign follows JPJ’s decision to temporarily suspend the Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) for the OMODA 5 after a reported rear axle detachment incident in Johor Bahru. As we reported previously, the suspension also halts new registrations of potentially affected vehicles while the department investigates the matter.

The department will also conduct a technical audit of the OMODA 5’s production and assembly processes, along with the relevant axle component supplier, examining areas such as quality control, welding inspections and component safety. The VTA suspension will only be lifted after the necessary corrective and preventive measures have been completed and JPJ has verified that the identified safety risks have been addressed.

(Source: Chery Malaysia [Facebook])