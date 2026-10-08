The first wave of laptops powered by the NVIDIA RTX Spark has launched, with Microsoft leading the charge. That said, MSI is not far behind, as it has opened pre-orders for the Prestige N16 Flip AI+.

What sets this one apart from the other AI-centric offerings is 2-in-1 convertible design, making it a versatile option. The device sports a 360-degree hinge that allows it to swap between laptop, tablet, tent, and presentation modes. Furthermore, the screen offers pen and touch support, with the MSI Nano Pen included for free.

In Malaysia, the brand is offering two variants. The more modest option sports a 16-inch OLED screen with a 2,880 x 1,800 pixel resolution, while its fancier sibling steps it up to a 16-inch tandem OLED panel with a 3,840 x 2,400 pixel resolution. That said, both screens offer a 30-120Hz variable refresh rate and a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. They are also VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certified.

Of course, the RTX Spark is the main highlight of the device. This processor pairs 20 Grace CPU cores with 6,144 Blackwell RTX GPU cores and 5th generation Tensor Cores, promising up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance. Overall, the laptops offer a powerful local environment for AI agents and tasks like model prototyping and coding. That said, content creation and gaming are not left on the wayside, as the SoC also supports technologies like ray tracing and DLSS.

Furthermore, the laptop comes with up to 128GB of LPDDR5X Unified Memory and up to a 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD. It also comes with an M.2 SSD slot. Keeping the device powered is a 99.9Wh lithium polymer battery with support for 140W charging. As for ports, the laptop offers two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, two USB4 Type-C ports with DisplayPort and Power Delivery 3.1, a HDMI 2.1 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other features include two 2W stereo speakers, WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and a 1080p webcam. Also on board is a bigger touchpad with customisable gesture zones.

The MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ is available for pre-order via the brand’s official e-store and its authorised partners. Depending on the configuration, the laptop will cost you either RM19,699 or RM30,699. In conjunction with the launch, MSI is offering an exclusive Early Bird Bundle worth RM1,220, which includes a 128GB MSI Dual Drive, and an MSI Care Plus package. The latter adds a one-year warranty extension and one year of Accidental Damage Protection. Bear in mind that this offer will run from 8 until 23 October 2026.

(Source: MSI press release)