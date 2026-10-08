Earlier today, Microsoft officially announced and launched the Surface Laptop Ultra RTX Spark. The laptop is a first on two fronts for the creator of the Windows OS: it’s officially the first brand to launch an NVIDIA RTX Spark laptop, beating Asus and MSI to the punch, while also being the first Surface Laptop to be powered by another ARM chipset that isn’t a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series chipset.

Agentic AI is undoubtedly the star of the show here, and with RTX Spark, one of the key highlights of the Surface Laptop Ultra is the closed-loop agent that continuously works in the fly or in the background, but more importantly, it offers unlimited tokens to use.

Other specs of the Surface Laptop Ultra RTX Spark include a large 16-inch Pixel Sense touchscreen display with HDR, more ports than other Surface Laptops, and a world’s first magnetic USB-C charging port, effectively replacing the brand’s older magnetic pogo-pin charging adapter.

While AI and professional workloads are at the forefront with the Surface Laptop Ultra RTX Spark, this is obviously still an NVIDIA-powered device, so gaming is obviously still very much a part of the laptop’s DNA. Microsoft confirms that, at launch, its new device will play hundreds of already existing AAA titles – complete with ray tracing cause of its Blackwell pedigree – along with the announcement that Call of Duty will be supported by the RTX Spark platform in 2027. We’ve already experienced Pragmata running on the laptop back at Computex 2026, although we weren’t able to see the graphics presets at the time.

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The Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra is already up for preorder today, and the company says that its laptop will start shipping on 15 October next week. Pricing starts from US$2,599 (~RM10,261). Consistent with initial reports, NVIDIA does have different configurations of the RTX Spark, and Microsoft is clearly offering them in different SKUs of the Surface Laptop Ultra.

The product page itself isn’t telling much at the moment. Still, based on the implications of today’s event, the base model will offer the 18-core model with 24GB of LPDDR5X Unified Memory, while the top of the line model will be rocking the 20-core model that NVIDIA initially announced at Computex 2026, and with up to 128GB of LPDDR5X Unified Memory. We’ll update this space once we get more details.

(Source: Windows via YouTube)