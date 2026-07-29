After numerous rumours and multiple reported delays, Apple’s long-awaited “Smart Home Hub” may finally be nearing its debut. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device is now expected to launch as early as October this year, although a delay into early 2027 remains possible depending on Apple’s software readiness.

The report added that the new device is expected to become Apple’s answer to products such as the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub. Rather than simply adding a screen to the HomePod, it is positioned as the central control point for the smart home while also serving as a communications and entertainment device.

Expected launch window aside, Gurman’s report largely aligns with previous rumours we’ve covered before. To refresh, the upcoming Smart Home Hub is said to resemble a HomePod with an integrated 7-inch square touchscreen. It will reportedly run a brand-new operating system based on tvOS, while borrowing interface elements from iOS and watchOS, including app icons, widgets and customisable clock faces. Earlier rumours suggest the Smart Home Hub will be powered by an A18 chip with 8GB of RAM.

Powering the experience is expected to be Apple’s revamped Siri assistant, enhanced by Apple Intelligence. Besides responding to voice commands, the interface is reportedly capable of adapting itself depending on who is standing in front of the device, adjusting text size, icons, and personalised information through facial recognition and proximity sensors.

Additionally, the Smart Home Hub is expected to support FaceTime video calls, home security monitoring, media playback and intercom functionality between multiple Apple smart displays installed throughout a house. The company reportedly hopes users will place several units around different rooms, rather than relying on a single central device.

One new detail worth mentioning is that Bloomberg’s report also claims Apple is preparing two versions of the device. One will sit on a tabletop with a HomePod-like speaker base, while another will be designed for wall mounting, making it easier to integrate into kitchens, hallways or living rooms.

As always, Apple has yet to officially acknowledge the existence of the Smart Home Hub. However, if Bloomberg’s latest report proves accurate, the company could finally be ready to make its biggest push into the smart home market later this year.

Other than the Smart Home Hub, Apple is also believed to be developing complementary smart home hardware. These include a new HomePod mini, an updated Apple TV, its own smart security camera, and a more advanced smart display featuring a robotic arm, although those products are expected to arrive later.

(Source: Bloomberg)