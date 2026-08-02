Last we heard about the iPhone Air 2 was Apple either delaying it indefinitely, or pushing it back to spring 2027. More recently GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu has made a few predictions as to what the device will entail in a research note. Reports point to a number of changes mentioned in said research note that we can expect from the next generation thin smartphone by the bitten fruit brand, though not much elaboration has been provided for each.

MacRumors cites the note as mentioning that the iPhone Air 2 is getting a second 48MP rear camera. This new one is noted to be of the Ultra Wide variety to accompany the existing Fusion camera, making it a bit more in line with more standard smartphone camera configurations. On the other side of the phone, the display is noted to maintain its 6.55-inch measurement, but the Dynamic Island is being shrunk slightly for more screen real estate.

On the inside, the iPhone Air 2 is noted to be getting Apple’s A20 Pro chip that’s made using a 2nm process by TSMC. This generally means better power efficiency. It will also get the C2 modem, a minor upgrade over the previous C1X chip, as well as the N2 chip for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6 as well as improvements for features like AirDrop and hotspots.

As for when the iPhone Air 2 is expected to be released, the report cites the research note by Pu as saying that it would be around March 2027. This means that it will be joining the regular iPhone 18, while the Pro and Pro Max models launch in their expected September window next month. This new release pattern was first reported last year, with Apple aiming for a more focused marketing push for each product line, as well as better supply chain flexibility.

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(Source: MacRumors)