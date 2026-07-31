Xiaomi has officially taken the wraps off its highly anticipated Sky Nomad SUV lineup, while simultaneously opening pre-orders for the new models in China. The announcement was made during the company’s Technology Launch Event yesterday, where CEO Lei Jun also shared more technical details about the SUVs that were only briefly introduced during an earlier teaser.

The launch builds on Xiaomi’s previous reveal of the Sky Nomad sub-brand, which is known as Pengcheng in China. While the earlier announcement confirmed the arrival of a new family-oriented SUV range, the latest event provided a closer look at its range-extender (EREV) powertrain, interior features, safety technologies, and pricing ahead of its September debut.

EREV Powertrain

Rather than launching the Sky Nomad models as fully electric SUVs, Xiaomi opted for an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) setup. According to Lei Jun, the decision was driven by the physical limitations of large family SUVs, where achieving long driving distances solely with batteries would require significantly larger and heavier battery packs.

To address this, Xiaomi developed its new Kunlun architecture specifically for EREVs. The platform combines electric propulsion with a petrol-powered generator, allowing the vehicles to retain the driving characteristics of an EV while substantially extending their travelling range.

Both the Sky Nomad N70 Max and N90 Max feature a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system producing up to 416 hp. Xiaomi claims both SUVs can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, while top speed is electronically capped at approximately 190 km/h.

Powering the range-extender system is a newly developed 1.5-litre petrol engine with a claimed thermal efficiency of 42%. Rather than driving the wheels directly, the engine functions solely as a generator to recharge the battery when required.

Long Driving Range, Flexible Interior

The two models differ primarily in size, seating capacity, battery options, and overall driving range. The five-seat N70 Max comes with either a 52 kWh LFP battery or a larger 76 kWh NMC battery, paired with a 45-litre fuel tank. Xiaomi claims the SUV can travel up to 505 km on electric power alone under the CLTC standard, while its combined driving range reaches approximately 1,462 km. Meanwhile, the flagship N90 Max adopts a larger seven-seat 2+2+3 cabin layout. It features a 76 kWh NMC battery together with a 60-litre fuel tank, enabling up to 463 km of electric-only range and a total driving range of around 1,706 km.

Internally, the larger N90 Max features a completely flat floor and long seat rails that allow the interior to be reconfigured into different layouts, including a lounge arrangement with face-to-face seating or even a full-size bed. Luxury-oriented features include a built-in refrigerator, a 21.4-inch rear entertainment display, a 25-speaker audio system, and a folding table. The more compact N70 Max, meanwhile, offers up to 1,832 litres of cargo space with its rear seats folded.

Technology is equally prominent across both models. Nvidia Thor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors handle the infotainment and driver-assistance systems, while rear-mounted LiDAR assists with parking. Both SUVs also support vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality with up to 6.6 kW of output for powering external appliances.

Safety Features

Safety was another major talking point during the presentation. Xiaomi says the Sky Nomad lineup features its new “Armor Cage” body structure, which incorporates 2,200 MPa ultra-high-strength steel across 16 key structural areas. The flagship N90 Max also comes equipped with 12 airbags, while Xiaomi says its Long-Jia battery pack uses an 18-layer protection structure that exceeds current battery safety standards.

Among the more unusual safety claims, Xiaomi says the SUVs can remain afloat for up to three minutes during emergencies in flood conditions, while also supporting water wading depths of up to 750 mm. The company additionally demonstrated a tyre safety system designed to maintain stability at speeds of up to 160 km/h even after simultaneous blowouts on both sides of the vehicle.

Pricing And Availability

Pre-orders for both Sky Nomad models are now open in China with a refundable deposit. The five-seat N70 Max carries a pre-sale price of CNY259,900 (~RM153,000), while the flagship seven-seat N90 Max starts from CNY299,900 (~RM177,000).

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Official sales and first customer deliveries in China are scheduled to begin in September 2026. Meanwhile, Xiaomi expects the Sky Nomad lineup to enter selected European markets during the second half of 2027.

Could The Sky Nomad Come To Malaysia?

For now, Xiaomi has only confirmed the Sky Nomad lineup for China and Europe. Nevertheless, there is growing reason to believe Malaysia could eventually be part of Xiaomi’s longer-term automotive plans.

To recap, Xiaomi was spotted advertising multiple automotive-related positions in Malaysia, including roles covering sales, after-sales service, and charging infrastructure. The job listings suggested that preparations for an official local EV operation may already be underway, although the company has yet to announce any timeline. If Xiaomi does establish a formal automotive presence here, the Sky Nomad range could eventually join models such as the SU7 and YU7 in the Malaysian market.

(Source: Xiaomi, via YouTube / Car News China)