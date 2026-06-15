These days, driving an EV has become easier, with owners having more options for charging their vehicles. And for those looking for even more convenience in that regard, Xiaomi may have an answer. The company’s auto division has announced a new home charging robotic arm. This robotic EV charger can autonomously plug into vehicles, eliminating the need for manual operation.

According to Xiaomi, the robotic arm is designed for tight residential spaces. Its housing measures 152mm wide, allowing it to fit next to vehicles in small home garages. As to how it works, the system relies on AI vision recognition to guide the charging gun into the car’s port. For a fully seamless experience, the charger communicates directly with the vehicle to automatically open and close motorised charge port covers. Naturally, the brand has designed the device to integrate with its smart home and vehicle ecosystem, so users can control it through their smartphones.

Among the use case scenarios for this charger include what the company calls “lazy-charging”. Basically, owners can simply park their vehicles and walk away without issuing any commands, as the system can automatically begin the charging process. Additionally, the robotic arm will automatically disconnect once the battery reaches its full capacity or a preset limit. Of course, users can also remotely charge their vehicles using their smartphones, as long as said vehicles are within range of the robotic arm.

If some of this sounds a little familiar to you, it’s probably because the idea isn’t exactly new. Over ten years ago, Tesla showed off its prototype for a similar charger, although it never evolved into an actual product. Instead, the company turned its attention to wireless charging systems. While convenient, such systems aren’t as energy efficient compared to the conventional physical plug. This is probably why Xiaomi is going this route. That said, it’s not alone in developing hands-free designs, as companies like Li Auto, Star Charge, and Huawei’s Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance are also working on their own designs.

In any case, the robotic EV charger will join Xiaomi’s existing lineup of 7kW and 11kW wallbox chargers. For now, the brand has not confirmed a specific launch date for the charger, although it did mention a release sometime within the fourth quarter of this year. However, given that the company has yet to officially bring its EVs to our shores, it’s unlikely that we’ll be seeing the accessory anytime soon.

(Source: CarNewsChina via ArenaEV)