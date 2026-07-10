Xiaomi has officially taken the wraps off its new Sky Nomad SUV series, offering the first proper look at its upcoming flagship family-oriented model while revealing more details about its highly flexible cabin design. Unlike the performance-focused SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV, the new lineup is aimed at buyers looking for a spacious lifestyle vehicle that doubles as a versatile living space.

Following the unveiling, Xiaomi also addressed speculation surrounding the branding, where earlier rumours had suggested that Sky Nomad would become a standalone sub-brand. The company has now clarified that this is not the case, confirming instead that Sky Nomad is simply the name of its latest vehicle series, which forms a key part of Xiaomi’s automotive expansion plans for 2026.

More Than Just A New SUV

The first model in the Sky Nomad series is a full-size extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) that combines rugged SUV styling with an MPV-like interior. Xiaomi describes it as an “intelligent transformable large-space SUV”, highlighting its ability to adapt to different scenarios rather than simply serving as a conventional family vehicle.

According to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, the company began developing an all-new platform from scratch in early 2023 to realise this concept. Called the Xiaomi Kunlun architecture, it was specifically designed to enable intelligent space transformation while underpinning the company’s next-generation vehicles.

Explaining the philosophy behind the new series, Lei said creating a truly transformable vehicle requires more than just clever mechanical engineering. According to him, intelligently switching between different interior layouts requires the combination of AI technology, a connected smart ecosystem, and intelligent manufacturing capabilities—all three of which Xiaomi says it already possesses.

For Business And Leisure

The biggest highlight of the Sky Nomad is arguably its transformable interior. Xiaomi showcased a series of layouts demonstrating how the cabin can be reconfigured for different situations.

For instance, the front seats are able to rotate 180 degrees to face the second row, allowing occupants to create a more social seating arrangement. Combined with the flexible seating system, the cabin can be transformed into several different configurations depending on the occupants’ needs.

According to Xiaomi, the interior can function as a private workspace for one person, a café-style lounge for two, a meeting room for three, or a family-friendly play area. The company says the design combines the commanding proportions of an SUV with the spaciousness and versatility typically associated with MPVs.

Externally, the Sky Nomad adopts a boxier silhouette than Xiaomi’s existing EVs, featuring an upright stance, squared-off bodywork, and roof-mounted LiDAR that hints at advanced driver assistance capabilities. The company has also confirmed that both five-seat and seven-seat variants will be offered. The latter goes a step further with an integrated rooftop tent, reinforcing Xiaomi’s positioning of the vehicle as a lifestyle-oriented SUV designed for camping, road trips, and other outdoor adventures.

Specifications Still Under Wraps

While Xiaomi has yet to disclose the complete specifications, reports from Chinese media suggest the Sky Nomad SUV is expected to use a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine solely as a range extender, paired with a battery pack exceeding 70 kWh. The setup is said to provide between 400 km and 500 km of pure electric driving range, while total combined range could exceed 1,500 km.

Xiaomi has yet to officially confirm pricing for its new electric SUV, though Lei said the Sky Nomad series is expected to launch in August 2026. Given that the company’s existing EVs – namely the SU7 and YU7 – have yet to receive an international release, it is likely that the Sky Nomad will initially be exclusive to the Chinese market.

(Source: Xiaomi, via Weibo / CNEVpost [1] [2])