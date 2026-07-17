Xiaomi may be laying the groundwork to officially enter Malaysia’s electric vehicle (EV) market, based on a newly discovered job listing that hints at the company’s automotive ambitions. The vacancy was first spotted by BitAuto, which noted that the role appears to be geared towards establishing Xiaomi Auto’s local presence.

The position, titled Country Manager (Malaysia), was recently published on LinkedIn. While the listing stops short of explicitly confirming that Xiaomi will begin selling EVs here, its responsibilities strongly suggest that the company is preparing for automotive operations in the country.

Job Scope Hints At Local EV Business Setup

Among the responsibilities outlined in the listing is the development and execution of Xiaomi Auto’s overall business strategy in Malaysia, with the successful candidate expected to oversee local operations and ensure sustainable growth.

Perhaps more telling is the emphasis on regulatory compliance and government engagement. The job description specifically states that the candidate will need to: “Coordinate internally on applications, renewals, and reporting for tax incentives, import duty exemptions, and government incentive programs, with agencies such as MIDA, MITI, MARii, Customs.”

The mention of agencies including MITI, MIDA, MARii, and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department strongly suggests Xiaomi is looking into establishing an official automotive business that would require engagement with Malaysia’s EV-related policies and incentive programmes.

Additionally, the role includes responsibilities such as developing sales and marketing strategies, building retail and after-sales networks, managing local partnerships, overseeing customer service, and ensuring compliance with Malaysian laws and industry regulations.

Getting Closer To A Global Debut

While Xiaomi has yet to announce any plans for Malaysia, the company has been rapidly expanding its automotive business in China over the past two years. Its first production model, the SU7 electric sedan, proved to be a commercial success and was later joined by the YU7 SUV. More recently, the company also unveiled the Sky Nomad, an extended-range electric SUV (EREV) offered in N90 and N70 variants.

On a related note, Xiaomi president William Lu previously confirmed that the company intends to begin expanding its EV business into overseas markets from 2027, once it has established a solid footing in China. As such, hiring for a Malaysia-based automotive role could indicate that the company is already laying the regulatory and operational groundwork well ahead of that timeline.

For now, however, there has been no official announcement from Xiaomi regarding the introduction of its EVs in Malaysia. Whether this will end up becoming the case remains to be seen.

(Source: LinkedIn / BitAuto)