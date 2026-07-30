Huawei is planning to release some new devices in its home market, including the MateBook Pro S. Ahead of the official unveiling, the brand has been steadily teasing the upcoming laptop, revealing quite a few details. Among the highlights is its slim and lightweight build.

The laptop measures 11.9mm thick and weighs a modest 798g, making it considerably lighter than Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air. Apparently, Huawei managed to achieve this by equipping the device with a magnesium-lithium alloy chassis.

Other than that, the upcoming 14-inch laptop will pack a battery with a 10% high-silicon anode. This cell supposedly boasts a 15% higher energy density and a 10% lower weight compared to conventional batteries. In theory, this should lead to a longer battery life. According to the brand, it can offer up to 18 hours of video playback on a single charge.

As for its other specifications, the company has revealed that the laptop will feature the Kirin XE90 processor. The new chip comes with 10 cores clocked at 2.45GHz. Huawei claims that it delivers a 23% improvement in terms of single-core performance with a 25% increase in energy efficiency. Furthermore, it will offer a 40% boost in NPU performance compared to the regular Kirin X90.

Furthermore, the laptop is expected to feature at least 16GB of RAM, with a maximum of 32GB. On the other hand, storage could range from 512GB to 1TB. Early hands on photos show a USB-C port on each side of the device, two cameras on the rear, and a webcam. Other features of the laptop include dedicated AI keys and a diamond aluminum fan for active cooling.

The Huawei MateBook Pro S is slated to debut in China next week, on 5 August 2026. Alongside it, the brand will be announcing the new MateBook Fold Ultimate Design. It should come with some notable improvements compared to its predecessor, including stylus support and the new Kirin 90 Plus chip. At the moment, the company has not offered any details on global availability for either of these products.

(Source: Notebookcheck, Huawei Central)