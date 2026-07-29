Months after it was first unveiled at Google I/O 2026, Google has announced the rollout of Gemini Spark in Malaysia. According to the company’s latest blog post, the AI agent is now being made available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the country.

According to Google, Gemini Spark is a “24/7 personal AI agent designed to help users manage complex, time-consuming digital tasks under their direction.” Unlike conventional AI assistants that typically require users to remain engaged throughout a task, Gemini Spark can continue working in the background even after a device has been locked or closed, or as Google puts it, “even when you’re sleeping.”

Per the official blog, Gemini Spark is powered by the Gemini 3.6 Flash model, which is designed to deliver fast responses while remaining efficient. As with many of the company’s AI offerings, the agent is deeply integrated with Google’s cloud ecosystem, allowing it to access Workspace apps such as Gmail, Docs, and Sheets without any setup.

The company says that this integration enables Gemini Spark to handle more “time-consuming digital chores” on users’ behalf. For example, it can scan Gmail for bills, subscriptions, and receipts from previous months before compiling them into a list. It can also identify free trials that are about to expire or flag subscriptions that have increased in price.

The AI can also search for interesting events in a specified area. With additional prompts, it can compile the results into a Google Doc complete with event details, estimated travel times, and relevant links for future reference.

Gemini Spark will be available to Malaysian Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers later this week. For those curious, the Google AI Pro plan costs RM97.90 per month and includes 5TB of cloud storage, while Google AI Ultra is priced at RM429.99 per month with 20TB of storage.

(Source: Google [Press release], [Blog])