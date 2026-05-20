Another announcement made during the Google I/O 2026 keynote is Gemini Spark. Per the internet search giant, this transforms the LLM chatbot into “an active partner that does real work on your behalf and under your direction”. It’s powered by Gemini 3.5, and is deeply integrated with Google Workspace apps, such as Gmail and Docs.

As the description implies, it’s basically if you got Gemini to become an agentic Ai assistant. You can get it to perform various tasks via the connected Workspace apps, like compiling a report on a topic based on all the emails you’ve gotten on the matter. If that’s something that you’ll need done often, you can also get it done for you if you get Gemini Spark to acquire that skill. And if it’s a recurring job you need done at specific times, you can also schedule them.

All of this sounds pretty impressive, but it’s probably safe to say that it’s still not quite ready for a public debut. This is because the company says that Gemini Spark is first rolling out to “trusted testers” first. Then, it will go to subscribers of Google AI Ultra aged 18 or higher in the US, as well as select business users. The company does say that “we’re rapidly expanding access to more users and businesses over the coming weeks“, but it’s unclear if this is referring specifically to the US market or worldwide.

At this point though, you might be able to see a pattern here. Unfortunately, there’s not much benefit for free users. The good news, if you can call it that, is that the subscription price of Google AI Ultra has gone down a tad. There’s also a new tier that’s priced at RM499 a month, with 20TB of cloud storage.

(Source: Google [1], [2])