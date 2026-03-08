Apple’s long-rumoured smart home hub device may finally arrive in fall 2026, according to recent claims by leakster Kosutami on X. The device, widely referred to as the “HomePad” by the rumour mill, has reportedly been in development for several years as part of Apple’s push deeper into the smart home space.

Kosutami claims the device is now expected to launch between September and December 2026. This timeframe coincides with Apple’s busiest product release window, which typically includes its new iPhone models and other major hardware announcements.

An Allegedly Advanced Smart Home Device

Based on previous reports, the device will feature a 7-inch square display alongside a front-facing camera. Apple is reportedly considering two versions of the product, with one designed to be mounted on a wall while another will sit on a speaker base similar in appearance to the HomePod mini.

The desktop version could be placed on a table, desk, or countertop, allowing it to function as a central control panel for smart home devices. The screen will also reportedly display glanceable information such as the weather, calendar events, and other notifications.

Additionally, the hub is rumoured to include sensors capable of detecting when someone is nearby. The content shown on the display may change depending on the person present, suggesting that Apple could implement some form of personalised interface tied to user profiles.

Siri is also expected to play a major role in how users interact with the device. Reports also suggest that Apple may introduce a refreshed visual representation of Siri specifically for the hub, with one design described as resembling a variation of the Finder icon from macOS.

Imminent Arrival?

The smart home hub has reportedly faced multiple delays since it first surfaced in rumours for several years now. Early reports initially pointed to a launch as soon as 2024, before the timeline shifted to early 2025 and later early 2026.

More recent claims suggest that Apple’s efforts to expand its AI capabilities may have contributed to the delays. Pricing expectations for the device currently sit at around US$350 (~RM1,600), although Apple has yet to confirm the product’s existence or its final name.

