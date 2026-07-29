The OPPO Reno16 launched earlier in the month with two memory and storage configurations. These are the 8GB + 256GB configuration, which was tagged with a RM2,699 price, and 12GB + 256GB, which costs RM2,999 instead. Recently, the company has announced a new 12GB + 512GB model. It’s a slightly bigger price jump than between the initial configurations, as this configuration costs RM3,499 instead. It’s worth noting that this config is only available with two of the three available colour options.

In conjunction with the launch of the new configuration, the company is also offering a few bonuses for those who buy the OPPO Reno16 that has this specific setup. This includes a RM200 rebate, an exclusive gift box, and a one-year screen protection plan. All of these are on offer until 16 August. On that note, the brand also announced a limited collaboration with stop motion cartoon character Pingu. This is specifically for the Bubbles accessory, and the collaboration comes in the form of a case for said Bubble.

New storage option and limited-time promos aside, the OPPO Reno16 is mostly the same as it was before. This means having a 6.32-inch 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a 6,700 mAh battery that supports 80W charging, and a triple 50MP camera setup. The secondary shooter is another 50MP unit. There’s also the IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. On the software side of things, there’s ColorOS 16 that’s based on Android 16, and the accompanying suite of AI-related features.

With this new configuration, the OPPO Reno16 is the only model of the line that gets 512GB of storage space. The rest are still capped out at 256GB. With that in mind, you could argue that the base model is the better deal over the Pro model.