WhatsApp has been working on new features and enhancements for its apps. In the latest round of updates, the messaging platform is focusing on improving the user experience across different devices, so it aligns better with how people communicate online. Among the changes are direct registrations on iPad, a native PDF viewer for desktop, as well as updates to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Starting with the first item on the list, WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to sign up on iPad without linking to a phone. According to the company, this capability was one of the most requested features since it launched the iPad app last year. With this update, users can simply set up their accounts via the tablet app, rather than using it as a companion device.

That said, the company hasn’t quite eliminated the phone number requirement yet. Apparently, you will still need to provide a phone number to receive a one-time passcode during the registration process, but it won’t be linked to the iPad account. In any case, it seems that WhatsApp is continuing to move away from phone numbers. The platform has already started rolling out usernames to some users.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp Web and the desktop app are getting a native PDF reader powered by Adobe Acrobat. This means that users can now open PDFs directly in WhatsApp without having to download them. Moreover, the feature enables lightweight edits, including highlights and annotations, so you can send feedback quickly. All documents in the chat also remain end-to-end encrypted as usual, and password-protected files stay secure.

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As for the refreshed CarPlay and Android Auto apps, the company announced that users can now hear and respond to messages in addition to making and receiving calls. Other than that, users can access their call history and favourites from the car’s screen.

Lastly, users can share songs from Apple Music and Spotify directly to their status. It pretty much works the same way as the feature on Instagram.

(Source: WhatsApp [blog], Adobe [blog])