According to recent leaks, Nothing is preparing to launch its first ever smartwatch later this year. Now, it seems that the startup’s budget sub-brand is also looking to explore new territory. CMF has started sharing cryptic teasers on its official X account, hinting at an upcoming audio product.

The first of these teasers follows Nothing’s modus operandi and features the Pokémon Igglybuff. For those unfamiliar, the brand uses Pokémon as its product codenames. In any case, this image alone does not say much about the device. However, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis has confirmed that it is a new product category.

Following the initial teaser, CMF shared a picture with the caption “Built for what’s coming”. The image itself depicts what looks like part of the product. Based on the visible perforations, it’s likely that the device in question is an audio product, which may be a pair of earbuds. So far, the company has not revealed its name, or any other features.

That said, several users have speculated on what this mysterious new product may be. A few weeks ago, a device with the name CMF Clip Pro and model number B189 was spotted on Singapore’s IMDA database. Although the listing does not offer any other information, the device’s name suggests that it could be a set of clip-on earbuds. If this is indeed the case, then it would match the description in Evangelidis’ post. The brand’s audio portfolio thus far includes headphones and the conventional style of earbuds, but not open-ear designs.

Of course, at this point it’s too early to tell if it is the product in question. Last month, a different audio device emerged on Indonesia’s SDPPI database, the Buds Neo. Despite being certified around the same time as the Nothing Ear (3a), it has yet to make an official appearance. So far, there have been no other details on either the Buds Neo or the Clip Pro.

Related Article CMF Phone 3 Pro Cancelled Amid Rising Memory Costs

However, it is certain that CMF has at least a couple of irons in the fire. Previously, the company confirmed that it has cancelled the Phone 3 Pro due to rising component costs. It looks like the brand is shifting its focus on other types of electronics for now. Either way, we will have to wait and see what it has in store.

(Source: CMF via X [1], [2])