The company known as Nothing has made smartwatches before, but they were always sold under the CMF name. It seems that may be changing in two months’ time, as a leakster claims that the brand will be launching a smartwatch with the Nothing name attached instead. And with that, the wearable will look very different to what has come before.

This comes via leakster Yogesh Brar, who claims that, because the smartwatch is launching under the Nothing brand directly, its design will carry the typical look of the company. Another detail that the leakster shared is that it will be priced under US$300 (~RM1,227). But while the claim is that it will be launching in September, it will only be released in limited markets. The leakster did not share which markets these are, but that more details will be shared soon.

EXCLUSIVE Nothing is making a smartwatch. – Design carries typical Nothing DNA – Launch in September – Pricing under $300 US To be released in limited markets (will share more details soon) — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 28, 2026

If the price estimate is accurate, the price of this Nothing smartwatch will still be quite the leap over what has come before. To compare, the CMF Watch 3 Pro retailed at RM419 when it was new. Its predecessor, the Watch Pro 2, asked for RM339 when it was first released. With the price difference though, it’s unclear what additional features will be tacked onto this upcoming smartwatch, not to mention what could potentially be removed. After all, things like the swappable bezel on the Watch Pro 2 did not make it to the Watch 3 Pro.

The estimated price also puts the Nothing smartwatch in competition with other big-name, mainstream wearables. One example is the recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch9 which starts from RM1,499. Features-wise, it will probably be closer to these competitors as well. But all that is conjecture for now, while we wait for more details from either more leaks, or preferably, Nothing itself.

(Source: @heyitsyogesh / X)