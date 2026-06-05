BYD has officially launched the 2026 BYD Atto 3 for the Malaysian market, introducing a significant refresh for its popular electric vehicle. Interestingly, Malaysia is also the first market in the Asia-Pacific region to receive the updated model.

The new Atto 3 is offered in two variants: Ultra and Premium. While both feature updated styling and a host of interior upgrades, the Premium model receives the lion’s share of the improvements, including a larger battery pack, rear-wheel drive, and considerably more power.

The Ultra variant comes equipped with a 60.48kWh BYD Blade Battery, delivering a claimed range of up to 480km. It retains a front-wheel-drive setup powered by a 150kW electric motor, enabling a 0-100km/h sprint in 7.3 seconds, while DC fast charging tops out at 110kW alongside 7kW AC charging.

Stepping up to the Premium variant brings a larger 74.88kWh Blade Battery, extending the claimed range to 600km under the NEDC testing cycle. It also switches to a rear-wheel-drive configuration with a more powerful 230kW electric motor, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 5.5 seconds.

The larger battery also enables significantly faster charging, with support for up to 220kW DC fast charging and 11kW AC charging. Thanks to the rear-wheel-drive layout, the Premium model also gains a 101-litre front storage compartment.

Besides the mechanical upgrades, the refreshed Atto 3 receives redesigned front and rear fascias, while the cabin now features a revised dual-tone interior, new posture-support seats, a steering column-mounted gear selector, a 50W wireless charger, and a larger 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. Both variants also support Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality with an output of up to 3.3kW, and come bundled with a V2L adapter and a Type 2 charging cable.

Pricing starts at RM125,800 for the Atto 3 Ultra, while the range-topping Premium is priced at RM138,800. Buyers can choose from four exterior colours: Ski White, Atlantis Grey, Harbour Grey, and Cosmos Black.

To mark the launch, BYD Sime Motors is offering an early bird package for the first 500 customers. This includes a RM10,000 overtrade incentive, along with a choice between a wall charger with standard installation or a six-year standard service package.

Warranty coverage remains unchanged, with the vehicle itself covered for six years or 150,000km, while both the high-voltage Blade Battery and drive unit are backed by an eight-year or 160,000km warranty.

The company also used the occasion to announce that BYD has now sold more than 32,000 vehicles in Malaysia, claiming the title of the country’s best-selling EV brand to date. The 2026 BYD Atto 3 is now available for viewing and booking at all authorised BYD dealerships nationwide, as well as at the Sime Motors MotorExpo 2026 event, which runs from 5 to 7 June at XOX Arena, The Arch Galeries Kuala Lumpur.

(Source: BYD Malaysia press release)