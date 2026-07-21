BYD Sime Motors has officially introduced BYD Certified in Malaysia, marking the debut of the brand’s official certified pre-owned vehicle programme. The launch also saw the opening of the first BYD Certified outlet in the Asia Pacific region, located at Sime Darby Auto Selection Glenmarie.

Aimed at making electric vehicle (EV) ownership more accessible, the programme offers professionally inspected pre-owned BYD models backed by battery health assessments, warranty coverage, financing options and aftersales support. According to the company, the initiative is designed to provide buyers with greater confidence and transparency throughout the ownership experience.

Five Quality Assurance Pillars

BYD says there are five quality assurance pillars that every certified vehicle must meet before it is offered for sale. Each vehicle undergoes a 170-point inspection, while only models with less than 100,000km on the odometer and no more than four years old are eligible for certification. Mileage limits also vary according to the vehicle’s age, with one-year-old cars capped at 30,000km, two-year-old models at 60,000km, three-year-old vehicles at 90,000km and four-year-old examples at 100,000km.

In addition, all certified vehicles must have a verified clean history free from major accidents, flood or fire damage, as well as odometer tampering. Any refurbishment work is also carried out using genuine BYD parts and approved repair standards.

Buy-Back Assurance, Trade-In And Financing

BYD Certified also includes several ownership benefits. One of the key highlights is a five-day buy-back assurance, allowing customers to return the vehicle for a full refund if previously undisclosed structural, flood or fire damage is discovered within five days of delivery.

Customers will also receive warranty and servicing support through BYD’s nationwide authorised 3S dealer network. Existing BYD owners can also utilise the programme’s dedicated trade-in platform, which offers transparent vehicle evaluations for those looking to upgrade to another BYD model. To further improve affordability, BYD Sime Motors is also offering financing rates from as low as 2.03% through the programme.

Those interested can visit the automaker’s official website or even drop by the BYD Certified Weekend Showroom Event to learn more. The latter is slated to take place at Sime Darby Auto Selection Glenmarie from 24 to 26 July 2026.

(Source: BYD press release / official website)