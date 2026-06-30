WhatsApp has been working to add usernames for quite some time now. After years of testing, it looks like the feature is just about ready to roll out. While it’s not going live just yet, the messaging platform has announced that starting this week, users will be able to reserve their usernames.

To do so, you can head over to the Settings page on the app, then tap “Account”. From there, you can tap the “Username” option and enter your desired username. Of course, as with any other social media platform, all names have to be unique. Therefore, you cannot claim a name that has already been taken. Naturally, the app will inform you if the name is available or not. Aside from that, WhatsApp can offer suggestions for those struggling to find something suitable.

Furthermore, if the user already has an account on Meta’s other platforms like Facebook or Instagram, they have the option to claim their existing username on WhatsApp. According to the company, this serves to help creators and organisations maintain a consistent presence online.

With usernames enabled, your phone number will no longer be visible to those you message for the first time. Instead, they will see your username. Basically, this introduces a long-overdue layer of privacy. Phone numbers can be personal, and not everyone is willing to let strangers have access to their digits.

According to WhatsApp, there will be no directory or suggestions once the feature goes live. This means that you will need the exact username if you want to contact a specific person. Additionally, the app will include an optional key for those who want more control over who can reach them.

As to when exactly the username feature will go live, the platform did not offer a concrete timeline. That said, it confirmed that it will roll out gradually over the coming months. In any case, WhatsApp will also notify users when the feature becomes available.

(Source: WhatsApp [blog])