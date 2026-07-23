Prior leaks from this month indicated that there will be four new LEGO Pokemon sets and a Donkey Kong arcade machine set coming in August. The former got tagged with the 1 August date, while the latter was simply given the whole month as its release window. As it turns out, they will be officially launched on the same day, which is 1 August. Well, most of them anyway.

Shortly after the leak, LEGO and The Pokemon Company announced the four sets on their own, as well as revealing the existence of a fifth. This is the Up-Scaled Red Minifigure, and as the name suggests, it’s similar to the Red minifig from the Poke Ball set, albeit with a bigger cap, but built from bricks instead. It also looks to have as much, or indeed little, articulation as a standard minifig.

Unfortunately, this one, along with the Poke Ball set, will not be joining the rest for a 1 August release. Instead, these two sets will be available on 1 October. Either way, all five of them are already listed on the LEGO US site, but not locally. With that in mind, the Rayquaza set costs US$129.99 (~RM531), while the Munchlax and Arcanine ones are US$69.99 (~RM286) and US$109.99 (~RM449) respectively. Then there’s the Poke Ball and Up-Scaled Red sets, costing US$299.99 (~RM1,226) and US$79.99 (~RM327) respectively.

More recently, LEGO has also started listing the Donkey Kong Arcade set on its own official site. There doesn’t look to be a press release for it, at least at the time of writing, but the product page itself gives us a much better look at the set than the singular shot of the box from the prior leak. Especially when looking at the completed build from the back, it looks to be a lot more intricate than first impressions may suggest.

At any rate, the Donkey Kong Arcade set is already listed on the LEGO Malaysia online store, with a RM749.90 price tag. This is, interestingly enough, a bit lower than the US$199.99 price on the US page would suggest, but we’re certainly not complaining. Either way, you can pre-order this now, with shipping starting on the aforementioned 1 August date.

(Source: Pokemon, LEGO [1], [2], [3], [4], [5], [6], [7])