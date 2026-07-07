As we all know by now, LEGO previously collaborated with Nintendo to launch a whole wave of Pokemon-themed sets. However, a recent leak claims the two companies are planning to release another set in the near future, with the iconic Pokeball serving as the centrepiece of the build.

Based on several leaked images and reports online, the giant Pokeball sits atop a display stand, much like the previous Pokemon sets. Unlike those sets, however, this one opens up to reveal an interactive diorama inside. The set also appears to introduce what could be the first-ever Pokemon-themed LEGO minifigures.

As mentioned earlier, the build centres around the iconic red-and-white Pokeball that has become synonymous with the franchise. It appears to be resting on a small patch of dirt and grass, much like how it is typically depicted after a successful catch.

Rather than being a solid sphere, the Pokeball opens up into a detailed but collapsable diorama. The lower white half serves as a battle arena for Pokemon Trainers and their Pokemon, while the upper half recreates the professor’s laboratory.

The lab includes a table with three Pokeballs, representing the starter Pokemon that Trainers choose at the beginning of their journey. One of the leaked images also shows a minifig holding a red tile, which is presumed to represent the Pokedex.

Speaking of minifigs, the set is said to include the first LEGO minifigure versions of Professor Oak, Red, and the Picknicker NPC. It also appears to introduce minifigure-scale versions of Pikachu and Eevee.

According to the alleged box, the set comprises 2,386 pieces and carries the set number 72154. Kotaku, along with several online leakers, claims that it is scheduled to launch on 1 August with a retail price of US$260 (~RM1,059).

Of course, LEGO often launches multiple sets under the same theme on the same day. In related news, Toys People reports that the company is also planning to release three additional Pokemon-themed sets on 1 August.

As per the publication, the lineup includes a 1,083-piece Rayquaza set that comes with a Zinnia minifigure and is priced at US$129.99 (~RM529). The other two sets feature Munchlax and Arcanine, retailing for US$69.99 (~RM285) and US$109.99 (~RM448), respectively. The latter two are reportedly similar in style to the Pikachu and Eevee sets that were previously released.

As always, do keep in mind that the information above is based primarily on leaks and should be taken with a healthy dose of scepticism. While multiple sources have reported similar details, there is still a chance that some of the information may change or prove to be inaccurate once LEGO makes an official announcement.

(Source: Kotaku, Toy People [1], [2], [3], Bricktap via X [1], [2])