Last week, we saw what were claims of an upcoming LEGO set that once again features Pokemon. The claim was that the set will be officially announced once August rolls around. Now, another leak makes the claim that August will see the launch of another LEGO set, this time featuring the Donkey Kong arcade machine. Well, kind of, because there’s quite the gulf between this brick incarnation of an arcade machine compared to the previous one.

This leak comes via the aptly named Legoleak subreddit, though it consists only of the picture of the box, its release window of August, and the estimated US$200 (~RM815.60) price tag. From the box, we can see that it comes tagged with the set number 72051. But more importantly, there’s also the piece count of 1,367. This would be an important number when we compare the way this LEGO Donkey King arcade machine set looks to the Pac-Man one from 2023.

For one, the Pac-Man arcade machine set has just under double the number of pieces, at 2,651. It also costs more, with a local price tag of RM1,199. With these in mind, it makes sense that the LEGO Donkey Kong arcade machine set looks not only simpler, but also likely smaller. If you were hoping to put the both of them side-by-side, expect quite the visual disparity between the two, if nothing else.

As an aside, the 45th anniversary of the original Donkey Kong arcade machine was earlier this month. With the LEGO set coming next month, it would be slightly late for it to be a commemorative set. It also remains to be seen if it will see a simultaneous global launch, or if we will be getting it a bit later than the US as we usually do.

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(Source: CarterBricks04 / Reddit)