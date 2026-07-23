ASUS and MSI are expected to spearhead the first wave of NVIDIA RTX Spark PCs this year. These Spark-powered PCs are expected to land later this year, followed by models made by Acer and Gigabyte.

The claim comes from a report by Taiwan’s Commercial Times, which says that the PC and laptops will be arriving sometime in the fall, or roughly starting Q3 of this year. The online portal also says that the launch of these products will also bring about Agent-based AI capabilities to laptops and compact desktop systems, while also benefiting co-chipmaker MediaTek as well.

Besides Asus and MSI, NVIDIA has also confirmed that Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft will be joining the ranks of the first companies to ship out RTX Spark machines and laptops. This much we can independently confirm; we got first hand experience with laptops from said brands powered by NVIDIA’s ARM-based chipset. Interestingly, Asus was the only brand that had a 14-inch option on display, while all other brands showed off only 16-inch models.

NVIDIA announced the RTX Spark during its annual keynote at Computex 2026. The chipset was made in collaboration with MediaTek and is made up of 20 Grace CPU cores; 6,144 Blackwell RTX GPU cores, and 5th generation Tensor Cores, and 128GB of Unified Memory. The GPU maker also says that its chipset outputs 1 Petaflop of FP4 performance, thanks to each component being connected via its own NVLink-C2C interconnect link.

The only thing missing during the demo session with NVIDIA was specifics of the chipset, but that changed after its alleged performance on Cinebench 2026 was leaked onto TPU forums. The benchmark screenshot lists a Surface Laptop Ultra with the label “NVIDIA N1X” at the tail end, while the CPU is listed as a 20-core processor as a “JMJWOA-Generic-CPU”, scoring 5,771 points on the multi-thread test and 540 points on the single-thread test.

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(Source: Commercial Times, Videocardz)