It’s more or less an open secret that NVIDIA will be announcing its ARM-based N1 processor to the world at Computex 2026. At this point, the brand’s not even bothered to hide and is now giving full-on teasers via social media, and through the accounts of its partner brands, to boot.

Basically, NVIDIA posted a not-so-cryptic message on its official X account. The message reads “A new era of PC”, followed by what have definitely been confirmed as coordinates: 25.0528, 121.5990.

A new era of PC. 25.0528, 121.5990 — NVIDIA (@nvidia) May 29, 2026

If you key those numbers into Google Maps, they take you directly to the city of Taipei, Taiwan. And considering that NVIDIA is hosting its annual keynote next week in the island country, it’s painfully obvious that it is going to be during its keynote at Computex 2026.

If you really need more proof of that: we just mentioned that the brand is roping in its brand partners, and just take a look at some of the key players: ARM, Windows, and of course, NVIDIA’s very own GeForce department. Other OEM brands like ASUS are also clearly in on it, with the Taiwanese brand reposting the GPU brand’s message, plus the hashtags #ProArt thrown into the mix, clearly alluding to a ProArt laptop being one of the first recipients of the new processor.

A new era of PC. 25.0528, 121.5990 — Arm (@Arm) May 29, 2026

A new era of PC. 25.0528, 121.5990 — Windows (@Windows) May 29, 2026

As a quick primer, it has been long rumoured that NVIDIA has been wanting to enter the CPU market segment for an equally long time. It began back in 2024 during a Bloomberg interview, and soon after, the floodgate of rumours surrounding the N1 chipset opened up.

Dell is clearly one of its clients, and as we’ve previously reported, Lenovo is set to be another brand that would be making laptops powered by NVIDIA’s N1 processor.

A new era of PC. 25.0528, 121.5990 — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) May 29, 2026

Specifications of the N1 are still very vague, but available information suggests that the chipset would be a variation of the one used in the DGX Spark. Basically, we’re looking at a 20-core ARM CPU, paired with a Blackwell-powered GPU running on 6,144 CUDA cores, which is the same number of cores as a GeForce RTX 5070.

(Source: NVIDIA via X)