Since its unveiling during Computex 2026, details about the NVIDIA RTX Spark have been far and few, and even our brief time with the laptops powered by the ARM-based chipset yielded little information about its technical specs. That is, until recently.

Posted on the TPU forums by user Fouquin, they shared a Cinebench 2026 screenshot that shows the alleged performance of the RTX Spark, nestled within a Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra. That, by the way, is one of the official laptops to ship out with the NVIDIA-based chipset later this year.

Getting back on point, the Cinebench 2026 screenshot lists down the Surface Laptop Ultra with the label “NVIDIA N1X” at the tail end, while the CPU is listed the 20-core processor as a “JMJWOA-Generic-CPU”, scoring 5,771 points on the multi-thread test and 540 points on the single-thread test. Interestingly, the info box also shares that the PL2 state of the alleged Spark is set at 80W, which is moderately high for a sustained TDP. It was revealed that that option was chosen by Fouquin, which itself was hidden in a High Performance profile on the laptop, setting the PL1 and PL2 limits to 80W and 95W, respectively.

For context, PL1 and PL2 refer to the power limits of a processor. PL1 is how one measures the sustained or average power consumption over time, while PL2 is the “turbo” power limit, the act in which a processor boosts power consumption to reach the desired or required performance, often seen in render-heavy processes or in gaming.

Nvidia N1X Cinebench 2026 score

ST: 540

MT: 5771 Single core is on par with M3 Max. @mweinbach Tested on early Surface Ultra pic.twitter.com/jIcgQ8ReVR — ExoticSpice (@ExoticSpice101) July 18, 2026

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The Cinebench 2026 scores are more or less on par with the 14-core Apple M3 Max, which scored 5,722 points in the same multi-thread test. That means that the NVIDIA RTX Spark is about 1% slower in the multi-thread test and around 4% slower in single-thread.

The Cinebench 2026 test also shows that the alleged RTX Spark processor was running at a fixed 1.01GHz, although this is likely an identification issue with the pre-release platform, rather than the chipset’s actual operating speeds.

Running through the specs of the NVIDIA RTX Spark, the processor is built in partnership with MediaTek. The SoC is made up of the 20 Grace CPU cores, 6,144 Blackwell RTX GPU cores, 5th generation Tensor Cores, and 128GB of Unified Memory.

(Source: TPU Forums, Fouquin via X)