It was quite a while ago when Razer first announced the V3 edition of its Seiren microphone. Following the launch of the Pro model last month, the videogames peripheral company decided that the baseline model needed an upgrade. This brings us to the Razer Seiren V3 Chroma 32-Bit DSP, with the upgrade in question being spelled out in the name itself. It also has a lower asking price, funnily enough.

While most of the new microphone is similar to the original V3, a lot of its upgrades are inspired by what the Pro version brought to the table. As the 32-bit part suggests, it now operates at 24/32-bit depth and 48/96 kHz sample rates. Then there’s the DSP (digital signal processing) part, which also gives it features like AI-powered noise reduction and automatic EQ, much like the Seiren V3 Pro. It doesn’t get XLR output though since that one is still exclusive to the Pro, leaving it with the familiar USB-C.

Beyond that, the Razer Seiren V3 Chroma 32-Bit DSP retains most of what was found in the original. This means a supercardioid condenser capsule for very focused audio capture, as well as Chroma RGB lighting that syncs with games and other peripherals by the brand. USB-C connectivity means plug-and-play usability with major broadcasting software like Discord and OBS Studio. For all intents and purposes, it completely replaces the original model, and there’s no real reason to go for that one over this newer one.

The Razer Seiren V3 Chroma 32-Bit DSP even has a lower asking price than the original Seiren V3 Chroma. Where the previous one launched with a RM689 price tag attached, the new one asks for RM529 instead. It now also comes in White and Quartz colour variants. But unlike the Mini, the fancier colours for this one do cost more. RM40 more, to be exact.