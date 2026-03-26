Razer today announced its refreshed Blade 16 2026. The current version shares much of the traits of last year’s SKUs, with the main difference being the update of the CPU.

This year, instead of sticking with AMD’s Ryzen AI lineup, the Blade 16 2026 has been fitted with Intel’s latest Panther Lake lineup. More to the point, this year’s model is rocking the Core Ultra 9 386H, a mobile processor that boasts 16-cores and a boost clock of 4.9GHz.

As mentioned, besides the change in CPU, the new Blade 16 2026 maintains the majority of specifications as its predecessor, including the option to choose between an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 laptop GPU, up to 2TB of NVME Gen4 storage, up to 64GB LPDDR5X-9600 RAM, and a QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED panel.

Powering the laptop is a 90Wh battery. For I/O ports, the laptop comes with one Thunderbolt 5 port, one Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a UHS-II SD card reader. All in all, the laptop retains its weight at 2.14kg, which isn’t too bad, although that doesn’t make it ideal to carry around in the long run. For wireless connectivity, the Blade 16 2026 supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0.

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Despite the GPU and RAM options, though, Razer seems to only be releasing one variant of the Blade 16 2026, and that is the one with the RTX 5080 and 32GB LPDDR5X-9600 RAM. Pricing for the laptop is set at US$3,499 (~RM13,985). At the time of writing, there is no word on local availability or pricing.

(Source: Razer)