Razer has expanded its microphone lineup with the launch of the Seiren V3 Pro, the first in the series to feature native XLR connectivity. The new model is designed to cater to a wider range of users, from aspiring streamers looking for a simple plug-and-play setup to experienced creators who prefer professional audio equipment.

The Pro variant arrives roughly two years after the brand introduced the original Seiren V3 lineup in 2024. For local consumers, the new high-end microphone is now available via Razer Malaysia’s official online store.

Razer’s First XLR Mic

The headline addition on the Seiren V3 Pro is its dual connectivity setup. Alongside USB-C support, the microphone also features an XLR output, allowing it to be connected to professional audio interfaces and mixers.

This makes it notably more versatile than the existing Seiren V3 Chroma and Seiren V3 Mini, both of which rely solely on USB connectivity. For newcomers, the USB connection offers a straightforward setup with minimal configuration, while the XLR option provides a natural upgrade path for users looking to invest in more advanced recording equipment later on.

Built-In DSP

Beyond connectivity, Razer is also placing significant emphasis on the microphone’s onboard digital signal processing (DSP). Audio tuning can often be one of the more intimidating aspects of content creation, particularly for beginners who may not be familiar with compression, noise reduction or microphone equalisation.

To address this, the Seiren V3 Pro features built-in processing tools including AI-powered noise removal, a compressor, limiter, and expander. These functions are designed to improve audio quality without requiring users to manually tweak numerous settings. The microphone also includes an integrated shock absorber and pop filter, helping reduce vibrations and plosive sounds straight out of the box.

For Streaming And Podcasting

The microphone itself uses a 30mm cardioid capsule with a frequency response range of 50Hz to 16kHz. Its unibody design incorporates a physical gain control knob and mute button, while the included boom arm mount offers vibration damping and adjustability. When connected via USB, users can also take advantage of 32-bit float recording and customisation features through Razer Synapse, including support for the microphone’s built-in RGB lighting.

The Most Premium Seiren V3 Yet

As per Razer Malaysia’s website listing, the Pro is priced at RM1,099, aptly making it the more expensive option from the Seiren V3 trio. For comparison, the Chroma variant launched in Malaysia at RM689, while the more compact Seiren V3 Mini debuted at RM259.

The higher price tag reflects its expanded feature set, particularly the inclusion of XLR connectivity and onboard DSP capabilities. As a result, the Seiren V3 Pro appears positioned as a bridge between beginner-friendly USB microphones and more professional recording setups.

(Source: Razer official website [1] [2])