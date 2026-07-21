CIMB has finally enabled Apple Pay support for its customers in Malaysia, making it one of the last major local banks to join the mobile payment service. The rollout comes several years after Apple Pay first launched in Malaysia, with CIMB previously indicating support would arrive much earlier.

The bank has officially announced the news on its website. Much like in other banks, this support allows users to purchase goods and services with their CIMB Credit Card/-i using any supported Apple devices, namely iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, and Macs. However, this feature is only available for the bank’s credit card lines, and even then, not all of them are supported.

According to the FAQ, Apple Pay does not support the CIMB Petronas Visa Infinite-i and CIMB Petronas Platinum-i. It also excludes the bank’s Platinum Business Card, Fuel Tanker Card, and all CIMB debit cards.

There are several ways to add a CIMB Credit Card/-i to Apple Wallet. The bank recommends doing so through the CIMB OCTO app by selecting the “Add to Apple Wallet” option under Accounts. Users can then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

The remaining methods involve using the Apple Wallet app. According to the FAQ, users can either add their credit card via NFC tap or by tapping the “+” icon and entering the card details manually. Do take note that the latter requires verification via SecureTAC, SMS OTP, or a call to the contact centre.

One of the benefits of Apple Pay is that users can add the same CIMB credit card to multiple Apple devices. However, the FAQ notes that the same card can only be added to a maximum of five devices. It’s also worth mentioning that users who switch to a new Apple device will need to add their card to Apple Wallet again before they can use Apple Pay.

Related Article CIMB Launches New Programme For First-Time Car Buyers

Furthermore, CIMB says that every Apple Pay transaction requires authentication through the user’s Apple device using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. The bank says these security measures help ensure that only the authorised user can complete a payment.

To celebrate the launch, CIMB is also running a special promotion that offers eligible cardholders up to RM118 in cashback when they make payments using their CIMB credit card via Apple Pay. The campaign runs from today, 21 July 2026, until 14 September 2026.

(Source: CIMB [Website], [FAQ])