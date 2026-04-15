AmBank Group has expanded its Apple Pay support to include MyDebit cards, marking a long-awaited update to its digital payments offering. To quickly recap, the bank had supported Apple’s service since its local debut in 2022, although this was initially limited to credit cards.

Four years on, AmBank now allows customers to use their debit cards via Apple Pay, enabling contactless payments directly from their bank accounts. The rollout also brings support for transactions on Malaysia’s domestic payment infrastructure through MyDebit.

A Collaboration With PayNet

The integration is made possible through Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet), which operates the MyDebit network. According to the bank, this enables Apple Pay transactions made with AmBank debit cards to be processed locally, helping keep payments within Malaysia’s national payment rails.

MyDebit serves as the country’s domestic debit scheme, and its integration with Apple Pay means users can now make everyday purchases while leveraging local processing infrastructure. This applies to in-store payments across a wide range of merchants, including supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and petrol stations.

Familiar Apple Pay Experience And Security

AmBank says customers can expect the same Apple Pay experience when using their MyDebit cards. Users can double-click the side button on their iPhone or Apple Watch, authenticate via Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode, and hold the device near a payment terminal to complete a transaction.

The bank also highlighted Apple Pay’s security features, noting that actual card numbers are not stored on the device or Apple’s servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is generated, encrypted, and stored securely within the device’s Secure Element.

Customers can also use Apple Pay for online and in-app purchases on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, without repeatedly entering payment or shipping details. AmBank added that users will continue to receive the same rewards and benefits tied to their cards.

Limited-Time Cashback Campaign

To promote the rollout, AmBank is introducing a limited-time cashback campaign for MyDebit users on Apple Pay. Eligible customers who spend at least RM30 per transaction for three transactions within a month will receive RM30 cashback. The bank noted that the offer is limited to one redemption per customer and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Google Pay Support Still Limited To Credit Cards

It should be noted that AmBank had also introduced support for Google Pay back in 2023, but similar to its earlier Apple Pay rollout, the integration was limited to credit cards. Despite the bank’s current collaboration with PayNet to enable MyDebit transactions on Apple Pay, this support does not extend to Google Pay at this time.

As it stands, MyDebit compatibility appears to remain exclusive to Apple Pay within AmBank’s digital wallet ecosystem. The bank has not indicated whether debit card support for Google Pay is in the pipeline.

(Source: AmBank press release / Facebook)