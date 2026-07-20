If you may recall, Marshall introduced the Stockwell III to the international market back in June. Now, after more than a month, the company officially announced that its latest portable speaker will be available for purchase in Malaysia on 30 July.

As we previously reported, the Stockwell III retains the same overall appearance as its predecessor. Like other speakers in the brand’s lineup, it adopts Marshall’s signature amplifier-inspired design, complete with a metal mesh grille and a brass control panel that houses the power button, M-button, and media control knob. Being a compact and portable speaker, it also comes with a velvet-lined PU leather carrying strap for easier transport.

Inside, the speaker houses two 1.75-inch wide-band drivers and a 3-inch woofer. The Stockwell III is also equipped with Marshall’s proprietary True Stereophonic 360-degree sound technology, which the company says delivers consistent audio quality regardless of the listener’s position.

The audio brand pairs this with its Dynamic Loudness feature. Marshall says the technology ensures audio quality remains consistent regardless of the volume level

In terms of battery life, Marshall claims the Stockwell III can last for more than 40 hours on a single charge. The battery is also user-replaceable, while the speaker itself can double as a power bank, allowing users to charge other devices via its USB-C port. Lastly, the speaker carries an IP55 dust- and water-resistance rating.

As mentioned, the Marshall Stockwell III will be available in Malaysia starting 30 July. It will retail for RM1,299 and be offered in two different colourways: Black, and Brass and Cream. Those interested can purchase the speaker from selected retail stores, as well as the brand’s official Shopee and Lazada stores.

(Source: Marshall Press release)