Marshall has announced a new addition to its selection of audio products. The Stockwell III is the company’s newest portable Bluetooth speaker, launching seven years after the Stockwell II. Naturally, the device introduces a bunch of upgrades while retaining a familiar look.

In terms of design, the Stockwell III sports the same visual elements as the brand’s other offerings. The speaker bears a passing resemblance to a guitar amp, with a metal mesh grille and a velvet-lined PU leather strap. Other than that, the device gets a brass control panel, which is where you’ll find the familiar knobs for adjusting volume, bass, and treble. Alongside these controls, Marshall has added a standalone power button, M-button, and media jog.

As for the audio features, the device packs two 1.75-inch wide-band drivers and a 3-inch woofer. Moreover, the speaker is armed with the company’s proprietary True Stereophonic technology, promising 360-degree sound regardless of its placement. In addition to this, the dynamic loudness feature ensures consistent audio at any volume.

Arguably, the biggest upgrade comes in the form of battery life. According to Marshall, the Stockwell III offers up to 40 hours of playtime, which is double that of its predecessor. Beyond that, the speaker is capable of charging other electronic devices via USB-C. It is also worth noting that the battery is user-replaceable, so the user can swap it out on their own when necessary. What’s more, some of the speaker’s parts are replaceable, making repairs convenient. Finally, the device features an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Marshall Stockwell III comes in your choice of either cream or black and brass. At the time of writing, the brand has yet to disclose details on local availability and pricing. With this in mind, though, the speaker is already listed on the SIRIM database. So, you’ll probably be able to get your hands on one soon.

(Source: Marshall)