Marshall unveiled the Milton A.N.C. back in May as its latest pair of wireless on-ear headphones. Now, the product is available for purchase on our shores. Of course, the company already divulged all the details on the audio device during the initial launch.

In case you missed it, though, the Milton A.N.C. features a light foldable design weighing around 231g. Design-wise, it retains the characteristic amp-like aesthetics of the brand’s other products, such as the Major V and Monitor III. It also sports a customisable M-button, allowing wearers to control ANC, EQ settings, or functions like Spotify Tap.

Internally, the headphones come with 32mm dynamic drivers for enhanced bass and treble. Furthermore, it supports Hi-Res Audio, as well as SBC, AAC, LC3, and LDAC codecs. For more immersive listening, Marshall has equipped the device with its in-house Soundstage spatial audio feature. Meanwhile, an adaptive loudness function lets the headphones adjust the sound based on the listener’s environment.

As its name suggests, the device features noise cancelling, which is handled by a system of six microphones. A transparency mode is also on board for situations where the user needs to be aware of their surroundings. Pairing is handled via a Bluetooth 6.0 connection, and the headphones are compatible with Find My for Android and iOS.

On the subject of battery life, the company claims that the device can offer up to 50 hours of playback with ANC enabled. With the feature turned off, this gets stretched to a maximum of 80 hours. Moreover, a quick 15-minute charge can provide around 9.5 hours of use, while fully charging the headphones takes about two hours.

In Malaysia, the Marshall Milton A.N.C. gets a RM1,049 price tag. Those interested in getting their hands on these headphones can head over to the brand’s store on Shopee linked below.

(Source: Marshall [Shopee])