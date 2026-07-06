NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is almost as well known for his signature leather jacket look as he is for leading one of the world’s biggest tech companies. Now, Sotheby’s is putting one of those iconic jackets up for auction. While the Tom Ford piece already carries a premium tag of its own, this one is signed by the man himself, making it a highly sought-after tech memorabilia, with collectors expected to pay a hefty sum to own this keepsake.

According to the auction house, the starting bid is said to be around US$40,000 (~RM163,000) to US$60,000 (~RM244,000). The jacket on its own typically costs anywhere between US$5000 (~RM20,000) to US$10,000 (~RM40,000). So, taking account of the jacket, who it’s worn by, and it being exclusively signed, it sits well above the price of an original Tom Ford jacket.

The authenticity of the item is verified as Sotheby’s mentioned that it came from Huang himself. According to verified photo-matching by PSA, the NVIDIA CEO wore this specific jacket during the Hon Hai Tech Day event in Taipei, on October 18, 2018. As for the signature, it is authenticated by James Spence Authentication, as stated in the listing on Sotheby’s website.

Additionally, Sotheby states that the jacket is being auctioned for charity, organised by Long Journey Ventures. Proceeds will benefit the Edge Institute, a non-profit that funds fellowships, grants, and residencies for the next generation of young builders to pursue their passions and projects.

A leather jacket worth tens of thousands of dollars is, on the surface, a strange symbol of our times. It reflects a culture where influential figures can transform an everyday item into a luxury collectable. In terms of the tech world, where founders become celebrities in their own right, even a jacket can carry a price tag that rivals a new car.

(Source: Sotheby’s, HotHardware, VideoCardz)

Natrisha contributed to this article.