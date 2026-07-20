iCAUR has officially begun local assembly of the V23 in Malaysia, with the electric SUV now rolling off the same Chery Corporate Malaysia plant in Shah Alam that produces several of the group’s other models. The move marks the transition of the V23 from a fully imported (CBU) model to a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit, while retaining almost the same price tag.

According to the company, local assembly currently applies only to the dual-motor iWD variant. The standard rear-wheel-drive 2WD version was not mentioned in the announcement, leaving its status unchanged for now.

Same Dual-Motor Powertrain And Equipment

Mechanically, nothing has changed. The locally assembled V23 iWD continues to feature a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 211 PS (155 kW) and 292 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds before reaching a top speed of 140 km/h.

Power comes from an 81.76 kWh NMC battery, which delivers a claimed 430 km driving range based on the NEDC cycle. Given the relatively high energy consumption rating of 22 kWh/100 km, a more realistic WLTP range would likely be closer to 360 km.

For charging, the V23 supports DC fast charging up to 104 kW, allowing a 20% to 80% recharge in around 42 minutes. AC charging tops out at 6.6 kW, while a 3.3 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function is also included.

Rugged Styling With A Well-Equipped Cabin

The V23 retains its distinctive retro-inspired off-roader styling despite riding on a unibody platform rather than a traditional ladder-frame chassis. It measures 4,220 mm long, 1,915 mm wide and 1,845 mm tall, with a 2,735 mm wheelbase, while suspension duties are handled by MacPherson struts up front and a multi-link rear setup.

Equipment remains identical to the imported model, including full-LED lighting, manually folding side mirrors and the iWD-exclusive 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Chaoyang Radial RP76+ tyres. One notable update is that the door mirrors are now noticeably wider than before, potentially improving rearward visibility, although it remains to be seen whether the mirror glass itself has been optimised for right-hand-drive markets.

Inside, the SUV continues to feature a minimalist cabin centred around a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, with no dedicated instrument cluster. Physical air-conditioning controls remain, alongside a rotary drive mode selector that includes an exclusive off-road mode for the iWD variant.

Other Features

Other standard equipment includes power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, faux leather upholstery, double-glazed front windows, PM2.5 air purification, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera system with transparent chassis and dashcam functions, a seven-speaker audio system, plus a manually operated side-opening tailgate complete with its signature external storage “backpack”. Notably, the centre console houses an NFC pad for the smart key card instead of a Qi wireless charging pad.

Safety equipment also carries over unchanged. The V23 comes fitted with six airbags, electronic stability control and an extensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning, front departure alert, door opening warning and automatic high beam assist.

Pricing And Availability

As mentioned earlier, pricing for the locally assembled iCAUR V23 iWD will remain mostly unchanged as the CBU version at RM132,780 on-the-road without insurance. The first units are expected to begin arriving at Malaysian showrooms by the end of this month.

To refresh, the V23 is also offered in a more affordable 2WD variant that features a single rear-mounted motor producing 136 PS (100 kW) and 180 Nm, paired with a smaller battery pack. That version is priced at RM119,800.

(Source: iCAUR Malaysia press release)