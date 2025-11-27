iCAUR Malaysia has officially introduced its second model, the V23, to the local market. First previewed in October, the fully electric off-road SUV will be available in two variants: a rear-wheel-drive (2WD) and an intelligent all-wheel-drive (iWD).

Design-wise, the V23 features a bold, upright stance and a boxy profile. The front end is defined by large circular LED headlights paired with horizontal light bars, while the rear continues the angular theme with vertical taillights and a functional tailgate-mounted storage box. The 2WD variant rides on 19-inch wheels, while the iWD version gets larger 21-inch units.

Inside, the EV adopts retro-inspired elements such as rotary knobs on the centre console and a high-roof layout that enhances headroom and visibility. The interior also comes with Faux Leather seats, with front ventilated seats for both the driver and passenger. It also has a multifunction Faux Leather steering wheel. Other features include Flat Seat Cabin and Flat Cargo Expansion.

The cabin features a 15.4-inch central display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor, supporting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The central display includes an off-road dashboard that shows the vehicle’s pitch and roll angles, along with a 540-degree camera system offering a transparent chassis view. Additionally, it comes equipped with smart screen projection and auxiliary switches.

In terms of performance, the 2WD model features a single rear motor delivering 136 PS and 180 Nm, powered by a 59.9 kWh LFP battery. It offers a NEDC-rated range of 360 km and completes the 0–100 km/h sprint in 11 seconds. The iWD variant uses a dual-motor setup producing a combined 211 PS and 292 Nm, paired with an 81.8 kWh NMC battery. This version accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and provides a NEDC range of 430 km.

Charging capabilities include up to 85 kW DC fast charging for the 2WD and up to 104 kW for the iWD, while both models support 6.6 kW AC charging. The V23 also offers a 3.3 kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function for powering external devices.

As for off-roading capabilities, the iCAUR V23 comes with a ground clearance of 210 mm, complemented by an approach angle of 42 degrees and a departure angle of 41 degrees. The SUV also has features such as Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Hold Control (HHC) and a five multi-link suspension at the rear, while the front is fitted with MacPherson Strut suspension.

Safety is backed by a comprehensive Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), featuring adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking for enhanced confidence on and off the road. The safety is futher enhancewd with Milli Meter Wave radar providing a better detection for a sharper ADAS functions.

Pricing begins at RM119,800 for the base 2WD variant, while the iWD variant is priced at RM132,800. The SUV comes with a warranty package that includes a seven-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, an eight-year/160,000 km battery and drive unit warranty, as well as a battery replacement guarantee if the State of Health falls below 70% during the warranty period. Additionally, the V2L cable and portable charger are included as standard.

For the first 1,000 registrations, iCAUR Malaysia is offering an Early Bird Package that comes with a complimentary 7 kW AC charger worth RM3,400. To further elevate daily usability, the package also includes a 6.86-inch auxiliary instrument cluster valued at RM1,000. Additionally, buyers will receive an extended warranty for the battery, electric motor, and power control unit, covering up to ten years or 200,000 km.

Having test driven the iCAUR V23 prior to this, we found that it is not just a stylish electric vehicle, but a capable, well-balanced performer that blends off-road ability with comfort and control. Be sure to give our hands-on article a read for more of our first impressions with the new electric SUV.