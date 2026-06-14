Less than a year after entering the Malaysian market, iCAUR has announced that it has surpassed 3,000 vehicle deliveries nationwide. Alongside the milestone, the EV brand is introducing enhanced warranty coverage for all 2026-registered vehicles.

Under the updated package, iCAUR is extending warranty protection for the power battery, drive unit, and high-voltage components to 10 years or 200,000km. This represents an upgrade from the previous coverage of eight years or 160,000km. Meanwhile, the vehicle’s standard warranty remains unchanged at seven years or 150,000km.

According to the company, the enhanced coverage is intended to provide greater peace of mind for owners. It specifically addresses concerns surrounding battery durability, drive system reliability, and the long-term ownership costs associated with key EV components.

The warranty enhancement comes as iCAUR marks a significant milestone in Malaysia. Less than a year after launching its first model, the iCAUR 03, in September 2025, the company has delivered more than 3,000 vehicles nationwide.

To recap, the iCAUR 03 is available in both two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants, the electric SUV offers up to 426km of WLTP-rated range. Last month, iCAUR also began offering a locally assembled (CKD) version of the 03, with prices now starting from RM129,880.

Meanwhile, the iCAUR V23 joined the local lineup in November last year, retailing from RM119,800. Buyers can choose between rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants, with the former offering up to 501km of NEDC-rated range. According to iCAUR, the model was Malaysia’s best-selling non-national EV in May 2026, while the company ranked as the country’s third best-selling EV brand both for the month and on a year-to-date basis.