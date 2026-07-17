As promised by AMD, the red chipmaker has officially launched the Ryzen 7 7700X3D. Announced back during Computex 2026, the CPU is both new and old, in that it is the latest 3D V-Cache processor, but it is part of the Ryzen 7000 Series, a CPU generation that was announced nearly four years ago, and launched a little more than three years ago.

To point out the obvious, the 7700X3D is the 7700X, but it’s been souped up with AMD’s 3D V-Cache, giving it a stacked L3 Cache of 96MB. Also, to point out another obvious point, the CPU sits a step below that generation’s most popular CPU, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

Specs-wise, the 7700X3D is based on the older Zen 4 architecture, which is based on TSMC’s 5nm FinFET, while also housing an I/O controller that is based on the 6nm FinFET, also courtesy of TSMC. Beneath the hood, the CPU has 8-cores, 16-threads, and a boost clock of 4.5GHz and locked there, as this generation of 3D V-Cache CPUs still does not support manual overclocking but does support Precision Boost 2.0. Oh, and it has a TDP of 120W.

We wish we could tell you that there’s something more than this, but sadly, the 7700X3D feels like nothing more than a filler. It’s no secret that many fans have wondered why AMD is choosing to release a CPU on an older Ryzen generation, instead of just making it part of the current Ryzen 9000 Series. Having said that, the 7000 Series is still relevant: both generations are AM5 chipsets, and by comparison, their performance — at least, where gaming is concerned — isn’t far apart. For example, the 9800X3D does outpace the 7800X3D, but not by a huge margin.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X3D is already available at all authorised resellers and PC stores. It retails for US$329 (~RM1,347).

(Source: AMD)