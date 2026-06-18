It’s been a year since we last reviewed AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series HEDT CPUs, and while we’re not expecting the red CPU and GPU maker to release a successor lineup anytime soon, there’s apparently word that the next generation is already in the works.

Supposedly, the next generation Threadripper series is codenamed “TR6 Mustang Peak”, which in turn is a reference to the Threadripper Pro CPU with Family 1Ah Model A8h. Aside from the supposed TR6 chipset specification, further information alleges that the processor lineup will be based on the company’s future Zen 6 architecture, which in turn is expected to be based on TSMC’s 2nm process.

Additionally, Threadripper Mustang Peak will still support DDR5 memory but will be the first HEDT chipset to rollout with support for PCIe Gen6. For context, the current TR5 chipset supports PCIe Gen5, which is also the standard for AMD’s consumer-level AM5 chipset.

Beyond that, there’s sadly not a whole lot of detail pertaining to Threadripper Mustang Peak or the TR6 chipset. As it stands, AMD also hasn’t listed any SKUs, core counts, clockspeeds, cache sizes, or TDPs. Again, there’s also no word as to when the chipmaker intends to release the series, and seeing how it’s barely been a year since the Threadripper 9000 Series launched, it is highly unlikely that we’ll hear anything about it until next year, at the earliest.

As a quick primer, TR6 would mark the first platform and chipset change in three years. Since the launch of the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series in 2023, AMD has been using the sTR5 socket as the base for its HEDT platforms. That same platform, by the by, has seen two architectures: the first was Zen 4, and the second is Zen 5, which is also the current generation.

We reviewed two of the “commonly available” Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series SKUs last year, the 9980X and 9970X, from the standpoint of a general consumer, and not a demanding productivity or high-end specialist. The CPUs were undoubtedly fast, but at the end of the day, their five-figure cost led us to conclude that only individuals with deep pockets and a desire for bragging rights would procure them. Ultimately, they’re better suited for a more professional environment, and less for the consumer.

(Source: Videocardz, X)