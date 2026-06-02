Here at COMPUTEX 2026, AMD officially launched a whole line of consumer products, ranging from CPUs, all the way to a “new” Radeon GPU. While we say line up, the list of products isn’t exactly long.

So, here’s the list of the components that it is being made official.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary

After months of speculation and rumours, the red chipmaker is no longer keeping silent about the 5800X3D 10th Anniversary edition of its very first 3D V-Cache CPU. The CPU is basically an homage of its own making, with no actual uplift or increase in its performance.

Beyond the 10th anniversary moniker and tag, we’re looking at the same AM4 chipset, the same Zen 3 architecture, the same 8-core, 16-thread configuration, the same 4.5GHz boost clock, and the same 96MB stacked L3 Cache.

The downside here, if you could even call it that, is that you will need to find an AM4 motherboard. That shouldn’t be as difficult as finding an Intel motherboard, though, considering AMD doesn’t change out its chipset as its blue rival.

The 5800X3D 10th Anniversary edition will be available from 26 June onward, at an SRP of US$349 (~RM1,383).

Ryzen 7 7700X3D

On a more modern note, AMD also announced the Ryzen 7 7700X3D. Again, while it is made for the more current AM5 platform, it’s still based on the Zen 4 architecture which launched back in 2022, along with the Ryzen 7000 Series.

It’s new, no doubt, with an 8-core,16-thread configuration, 104MB stacked L3 Cache, and a non-overclockable 4.5GHz boost clock. To point out the obvious, it’s a step below the 7800X3D that launched three years ago, at least on paper.

The Ryzen 7 7700X3D will be available globally starting 16 July and will retail for US$329 (~RM1,304).

Radeon RX 9070 GRE

Last but not least, AMD is also officially making the Radeon RX 9070 GRE available globally. Described as a mid-tier range GPU with the chops to give NVIDIA’s own RTX 5060 Ti 16GB a run for its money, the card was initially only available in China, as is the case with the GRE cards.

Specs-wise, the card features 12GB GDDR6 graphics memory, has 48 RDNA4 CUs, the same number of 3rd generation Ray tracing Accelerators 96 2nd generation AI accelerators, and a 2.79GHz maximum boost clock. Again, to state the obvious, the card sits between the 9070 and 9070 XT.

The Radeon RX 9070 GRE will be available starting today, and will retail starting at US$549 (~RM2,176).